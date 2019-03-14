Let's just be real: This is the Evangelical Industrial Complex we are fighting. It's not some abstract idea about "life" and the debate about when life begins.



This is about churches and Christian lobbying groups funding state level elections.

This isn't some paper trail that's difficult to trace or understand. Every political action committee has a stupid name like "American Family Values Fund" or some other nonsense -- you can go on OpenSecrets and see for yourself.



Not surprisingly, they spend big on Republicans.