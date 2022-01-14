Share this page!

Jan 14, 2022
Aujourd'hui je vais vous expliquer comment avoir accès parfaitement légalement à un kiosque de plusieurs centaines de journaux et de magazines (dans le Monde, le Figaro) pour une somme RIDICULE par mois. => Thread
Je parle bien d'une application mobile qui vous permet de lire votre quotidien préféré et vos magazines, un kiosque numérique pour 1,25E par mois au lieu des 10 euros mensuels demandés par les kiosques numériques habituels! ça paraît fou? Non c'est le service public. => Thread
Les infox (fake-news) explosent et la campagne nécessite une information de qualité... or les sites d'infos sont très nombreux à être devenus payants ! Peut-on demander aux gens de mieux s'informer quand il faut débourser 15 euros par journal et par MOIS ? C'est un budget !
Certaines bibliothèques vous offrent des accès à des bases de données mais elles sont peu nombreuses et principalement située dans les grandes villes. Si votre bibliothèque ne propose rien à ce sujet, ou que vous n'avez juste pas du tout l'habitude de la fréquenter ?
La solution s'appelle : la Bibliothèque Nationale de France. Financée avec vos impôts, elle s'est abonnée pour vous :-)
Il vous suffit de suivre ces étapes pour accéder à PressReader, ce kiosque numérique géant, pour 15 euros par AN (soit 1,25 euros par mois) Sinon, l'abonnement personnel est à 29 euros par mois... faites votre choix. Image
Allez c'est parti, suivez bien ça reste le service public hein donc le parcours utilisateur n'est pas hyper simple... 😆 d'abord téléchargez l'app
about.pressreader.com/download-app/
Ensuite créez un compte sur l'application mobile
Ensuite il faut créer un autre compte (c'est le dernier hein) sur le site de la Bibliothèque Nationale de France dans tous publics prenez bien le pass BNF Illimité LECTURE CULTURE pour 15 euros et payez en ligne.
inscriptionbilletterie.bnf.fr
La création n'est pas immédiate, il faut attendre validation par un agent de la BnF ce qui prend quelques jours. 😑
ça y est ? vous avez votre compte validé? la BnF vous a envoyé un courriel. Rendez-vous alors sur la liste des bases de données disponible. Là vous avez accès avec votre id et mot de passe à... plein de trucs. bnf.fr/fr/les-ressour…
Ne vous perdez pas, et allez directement à PressReader en cliquant sur P dans la liste alphabétique (c'est là qu'on voit que l'interface est vraiment moche!!) bdl.bnf.fr/bases-de-donne… Image
vous n'avez plus qu'à vous connecter avec id et mot de passe de la BnF Image
puis avec celui de PressReader ! l'offre est large, très large sutout si vous parlez plusieurs langues mais l'offre en français est aussi très intéressante ! Image
Si vous souhaitez lire depuis votre mobile ou tablette, il suffit d'accéder à bdl.bnf.fr/bases-de-donne… et de se connecter. et hop c'est parti ! votre téléphone vous proposera de passer du navigateur à l'app.
Lors de l'accès à un titre, vous verrez ce message en jaune, mais pas de panique, pour réinitialiser le compteur, il suffit de se déconnecter puis de se reconnecter depuis bdl.bnf.fr/bases-de-donne… Image
et voilà, on a donc un kiosque complet pour quasiment rien par mois, un parcours du combattant pour y accéder... mais pour tout le monde sur tout le territoire, c'est ça le service public !
Bonus : N'oubliez pas, vous n'avez pas accès que à PressReader, mais aussi à tout plein d'autres bases de données assez cryptiques si vous n'êtes pas chercheur. Sur la presse, avec le même abonnement on a quand même aussi...
Médiapart ! Image
Arrêt sur images ! Image
Et le bouquet final, Europresse, soit une monstrueuse base de donnée des archives de la presse ! (un google de la presse quoi, mais avec l'accès à tout le contenu des articles) Image
et voilà ! vous pouvez reprendre une activité normale.
tiens les gars @PopCafeNum ça va vous intéresser 😉
et merci @jeremypgn pour la conception de easybnf.fr qui facilite l'accès sur mobile 😍💪👌 Image

:(