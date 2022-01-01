Nov 4

Since I am from an originally Russian-speaking family in Ukraine, I was very privileged.



We didn't have any money, but the Russian language gave me more opportunities to learn, network, and access media because Ukrainian was always suppressed, mocked, and marginalized.

The narrative that Russian speakers are the underdogs in Ukraine is pure unbridled bullshit.



Only now, Ukrainian is beginning to stick its head above water. Speaking Ukrainian no longer makes you a second-class citizen with limited rights in Ukraine. But still, not everywhere.