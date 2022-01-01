Share this page!

Sergey Mohov Profile picture
Twitter logo
Nov 23 66 tweets 16 min read
Full lists of European MPs that voted against the resolution that recognizes Russia as a state-sponsor of terrorism and as a state that uses means of terrorism.

Thread. Image
Emmanouil Fragkos, European Conservatives and Reformists Party

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emmanouil…
Christine Anderson, Alternative for Germany

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christine…
Mathilde Androuët, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mathilde_…
Jordan Bardella, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jordan_Ba…
Gunnar Beck, Alternative for Germany

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gunnar_Be…
Aurélia Beigneux, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aur%C3%A9…
Dominique Bilde, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominique…
Hynek Blaško, Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hynek_Bla…
Annika Bruna, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annika_Br…
Patricia Chagnon, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patricia_…
Marie Dauchy, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marie_Dau…
Ivan David, Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivan_David
Nicolaus Fest, Alternative for Germany/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolaus_…
Jean-Paul Garraud, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Paul…
Catherine Griset, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catherine…
Jean-François Jalkh, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Fran…
France Jamet, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/France_Ja…
Virginie Joron, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginie_…
Maximilian Krah, Alternative for Germany/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximilia…
Joachim Kuhs, Alternative for Germany/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joachim_K…
Jean-Lin Lacapelle, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Lin_…
Gilles Lebreton, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilles_Le…
Thierry Mariani, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thierry_M…
Philippe Olivier, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philippe_…
Guido Reil, Alternative for Germany/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guido_Reil
André Rougé, Le Rassemblement national/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andr%C3%A…
Bernhard Zimniok, Alternative for Germany/Identity and Democracy

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernhard_…
Nicolas Bay, Reconquête

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_B…
Francesca Donato, Lega Nord

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francesca…
Marcel de Graaff, Forum voor Democratie

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcel_de…
Lefteris Nikolaou Alavanos, Communist Party of Greece

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lefteris_…
Konstantinos Papadakis, Communist Party of Greece

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Konstanti…
Miroslav Radačovský, Slovak PATRIOT

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miroslav_…
Martin Sonneborn, Die PARTEI

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_So…
Milan Uhrík, Republika (Slovakia)

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milan_Uhr…
Tatjana Ždanoka, Latvian Russian Union

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tatjana_%…
Pietro Bartolo, Partito Democratico (Italy)/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pietro_Ba…
Monika Beňová, Smer – slovenská sociálna demokracia/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monika_Be…
Andrea Cozzolino, Partito Democratico (Italy)/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrea_Co…
Róbert Hajšel, Smer – slovenská sociálna demokracia/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

(lol, this one literally studied at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, wow)

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R%C3%B3be…
Ivo Hristov, Bulgarian Socialist Party/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivo_Hrist…
Dietmar Köster, Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dietmar_K…
Tsvetelina Penkova, Bulgarian Socialist Party/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tsvetelin…
Joachim Schuster, Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joachim_S…
Massimiliano Smeriglio, Partito Democratico (Italy)/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massimili…
Sergey Stanishev, Bulgarian Socialist Party/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergey_St…
Petar Vitanov, Bulgarian Socialist Party/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Petar_Vit…
Elena Nikolova Yoncheva, Bulgarian Socialist Party/Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elena_Yon…
Marc Botenga, Workers' Party (Belgium)/The Left

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marc_Bote…
Clare Daly, Independents 4 Change (Ireland)/The Left

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clare_Daly
Özlem Demirel, The Left

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%96zle…
Niyazi Kızılyürek, Progressive Party of Working People (Cyprus)/The Left

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niyazi_K%…
Kateřina Konečná, Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia/The Left

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kate%C5%9…
Sandra Pereira, Portuguese Communist Party/The Left

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sandra_Pe…
João Pimenta Lopes, Portuguese Communist Party/The Left

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%A3o…
Martin Schirdewan, The Left

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_Sc…
Miguel Urbán Crespo, Anticapitalistas (Spain)/The Left

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miguel_Ur…
Mick Wallace, Independents 4 Change/The Left

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mick_Wall…
These are the genocide supporters in the European Parliament. Europe needs to know the names and faces of its heroes.

When given a choice, these people in power chose to support mass-murder and terrorism.

Here's also list of those who abstained as a screenshot.

End of thread. Image
A lot of these collaborators are on Twitter. This thread lists their accounts, making it easy for you to thank them:

Breakdown by European Parliament groups: Image
Breakdown by national political party: Image
Breakdown by country: Image
Breakdown by ideology: Image
Got asked this several times now, so here's the source document I got this list from:

europarl.europa.eu/sedcms/documen…

• • •

Missing some Tweet in this thread? You can try to force a refresh
　

Keep Current with Sergey Mohov

Sergey Mohov Profile picture

Stay in touch and get notified when new unrolls are available from this author!

Read all threads

This Thread may be Removed Anytime!

PDF

Twitter may remove this content at anytime! Save it as PDF for later use!

Try unrolling a thread yourself!

how to unroll video
  1. Follow @ThreadReaderApp to mention us!

  2. From a Twitter thread mention us with a keyword "unroll"
@threadreaderapp unroll

Practice here first or read more on our help page!

More from @krides

Sergey Mohov Profile picture
Nov 4
Since I am from an originally Russian-speaking family in Ukraine, I was very privileged.

We didn't have any money, but the Russian language gave me more opportunities to learn, network, and access media because Ukrainian was always suppressed, mocked, and marginalized.
The narrative that Russian speakers are the underdogs in Ukraine is pure unbridled bullshit.

Only now, Ukrainian is beginning to stick its head above water. Speaking Ukrainian no longer makes you a second-class citizen with limited rights in Ukraine. But still, not everywhere.
Now my family is Ukrainian-speaking because it's safer and on principle. Because Russia weaponized the language, speaking Ukrainian is a way to protect our identity.

I wrote a thread about what it was like growing up in Kyiv a while back. Here it is.

Read 7 tweets
Sergey Mohov Profile picture
Nov 2
What the fuck is this take? Do I have some Americans here who can explain this madness to me? Why is this person mocking a victim of an ongoing genocide?
Is this the same thing when people come under my posts about Ukraine and go "but what about Iraq?" Seems like it's in the same genre at least.
@maksymeristavi look at this
Read 4 tweets
Sergey Mohov Profile picture
Oct 15
All Russian talk of “peace” is strategic maneuvering.

They are losing on the battlefield, so they resort to propaganda, ruse, threats, and terror attacks.

It’s quite obvious, actually, but if you don’t follow Russia’s rhetoric and the war, you might get duped.
Russia pursues 3 goals here:

1. Win time to train and arm the newly mobilized troops.

2. Halt weapon supplies to Ukraine by painting Ukrainians as “warmongers.”

3. If it goes really bad for Russia, freeze the front for the long term, prepare for a new invasion in a few years.
All these paid (and unpaid, but very dumb) Kremlin influencers waking up, bot attacks, sudden calls to Elon Musk, nuclear saber-rattling, and Macron pronouncements of nonsense are happening specifically now because Russia needs to win time.

They are trying to deceive you.
Read 8 tweets
Sergey Mohov Profile picture
Oct 13
I’ve now heard this term from multiple company representatives refusing to donate money to Ukraine: “ukrainewashing.”

Meaning donating money to Ukraine for publicity.

Please give me your 30, 50, 100 thousand euros, and I guarantee that your PR stunt will save very real lives.
It’s incredible how some well-meaning folks in the West never fail to talk themselves out of doing the right thing if given a chance.

I promise you that it certifiably doesn’t matter to Ukrainians what motivates you to save our lives.

My DMs are open. I can consult for free.
If you genuinely want to help but are worried about the PR impact of such an announcement, you don’t have to be public about it.

Every cent matters. €30 can save a life. Please reconsider.

You can maximize your impact by donating to the right charities. Again: my DMs are open.
Read 5 tweets
Sergey Mohov Profile picture
Oct 5
You've seen that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the offensive. Now is the time to reinforce them!

We are fundraising for a DJI Matrice M30T drone for the 66th Independent Mechanized Brigade.

The target is €13,000.

Every donation counts. Please RT!

quicknote.io/3908fc30-4486-… ImageImage
We have €609 left over from the August fundraiser – thanks to everyone who continued to donate after we reached our stretch goal there.

This means that, in reality, we have €12,391 left to fundraise.
We decided to make a QuickNote (seen in the first tweet in the thread) with all the donation info. But here's the PayPal link, just in case.

It's @worldisred's PayPal once again. And, as before, @Frialum will receive and distribute everything in Ukraine.

paypal.me/DKovalEU
Read 33 tweets
Sergey Mohov Profile picture
Oct 4
Справа не у самому Каці, а у тому, що він буквально репрезентує середнього руснявого тзв опозиціонера. Достатньо лише подивитися їхній інстаграм, наприклад.

Вони там вже договорилися до того, що вони всі герої, бо поїхали з росії, і сидять там тепер одне одного лайкають)) Герої.
Кац й інші просто кажуть цій аморфній апатичній масі те, що вона хоче чути, а саме:

1. Нічого не треба робити.
2. Достатньо власноруч нікого не вбивати: це і є супротив.
3. Ви не несете жодної відповідальності.
4. Всі вам повинні бути раді; ваша присутність у їхніх інтересах.
5. У всьому винна абстрактна "влада", а саме якийсь один мужик у Кремлі особисто.
6. Але вам нічого не треба робити, щоб цю владу змінити або покарати.
7. Воно все само якось розсосеться, чекайте, пересидіть.
8. Нічого не треба робити.

Це максимально їм усім підходить. Ідеально.
Read 12 tweets

Did Thread Reader help you today?

Support us! We are indie developers!

This site is made by just two indie developers on a laptop doing marketing, support and development! Read more about the story.

Become a Premium Member ($3/month or $30/year) and get exclusive features!

Become Premium

Don't want to be a Premium member but still want to support us?

Make a small donation by buying us coffee ($5) or help with server cost ($10)

Donate via Paypal

Or Donate anonymously using crypto!

Ethereum

0xfe58350B80634f60Fa6Dc149a72b4DFbc17D341E copy

Bitcoin

3ATGMxNzCUFzxpMCHL5sWSt4DVtS8UqXpi copy

Thank you for your support!

Follow Us on Twitter!

Send Email!

:(