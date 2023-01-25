Scrolly Bookmark Save as PDF





Rules: no bad songs, no church songs, no repeated artists, and nothing too obscure. Read on! Five years ago, @holland_tom suggested that someone should find a song to represent each of the 66 Biblical books (sorry Catholics, Orthodox, etc.). The following is what I came up with.Rules: no bad songs, no church songs, no repeated artists, and nothing too obscure. Read on!

GENESIS

'Man Gave Names To All The Animals', Bob Dylan



There are SO MANY options for Genesis songs, and that's not including songs by Genesis. They're mainly super-serious. But Dylan at his love-him-or-hate-him best starts us off with a whimsical reimagining of Genesis 2:19-20.





EXODUS

'Israelites', Desmond Dekker



The temptation is to skip straight to the actual exodus – the Hebrews' triumphant escape from Egypt – but Dekker's tribute to a poverty-ridden life 'slaving for bread, sir' roots the great emancipation in its horrendous bondage.





LEVITICUS

'Jubilee', Alison Krauss



The Year of Jubilee: the concept everyone loves, from the book no one reads. This elegant song's use in the movie 'Paper Clips' (about children collecting a single paper clip for each victim of the Holocaust) adds to its graceful gravitas.





NUMBERS

'Thunder Road', Bruce Springsteen



The Israelites have escaped slavery, received the Torah, and lived in miraculous provision. What's next?

Climb in back, Heaven’s waiting on down the tracks. Oh come take my hand; we’re riding out tonight to case the promised land.'





DEUTERONOMY

'Border Song (Holy Moses)', Elton John



'Now the wind has changed direction and I'll have to leave' – the great liberating leader, Holy Moses, has been barred from entering the Land. He’s stuck at the border, preaching his final message to the people.



JOSHUA

'Joshua Fit The Battle Of Jericho', Mahalia Jackson



A token Gospel song, because you've got to break your own rules. Notably, the wondrous Mahalia Jackson's context for singing was to sound the trumpet for more contemporary societal walls to come tumbling down.





JUDGES

'Delilah', Tom Jones



'I could see that girl was no good for me; but I was lost like a slave that no man could free.' Poor Samson, all those years ago, in such a familiar predicament.







RUTH

'If You Go, I'll Follow You', Dolly Parton & Porter Wagoner



There is more to Ruth than the hero's vow, but it is the story's poetic highpoint. Ironically, this duet – between a 50 year-old and his 22 year-old protégée – is more Ruth-Boaz than Ruth-Naomi.





I SAMUEL

'Goliath', The Mars Volta



The image of the child David fighting the giant Goliath – small stones and big faith – still looms large today. This song is named after the Mars Volta's Ouija board, buried in the ground after their sessions turned frightening and oppressive.





II SAMUEL

Hallelujah, Jeff Buckley



David & Bathsheba – a story of rape, murder, deceit, and infant death – is more stark than Leonard Cohen's words on Buckley's ethereal vocal chords, but no other song comes close. It's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah.





I KINGS

'Zadok the Priest', GF Handel



Composed for the coronation of George II, and sung at every British coronation since, Handel's anthem (based on I Kings 1:38-40) is a piece of history in and of itself. And it's an absolute beast of a tune.





II KINGS

'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot', the Twickenham crowd



The story of Elijah being taken up into Heaven became, in the mouths of black American slaves, a prayer for escape. The song's later adoption by England rugby fans is incongruous, but stirring.





I CHRONICLES

'We Are Family', Sister Sledge



First Chronicles begins with nine straight chapters of genealogies. Completely unreadable/unfathomable, until you realise how central family is to Middle-Eastern identity. Sister Sledge are 'giving love in a family dose'.





II CHRONICLES

'Your Cheatin' Heart', Hank Williams



Starting with the Golden Age of Israel, we see the descent of God's people through civil war, defeat, humiliation, and finally exile in Babylon. Hank Williams' heartbroken masterpiece mirrors the people's infidelity.





EZRA

'The Second Time Around', Frank Sinatra



'Love is lovelier, the second time around' sings Frank. Well, perhaps. In Ezra, the 2nd Temple is about to be built, but at the sight of the new foundation the old men – those who remember its predecessor – burst into tears.





NEHEMIAH

'I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free', Nina Simone



'Though I'm way overdue, I'd be starting anew.' King Artaxerxes' cupbearer oversees the rebuilding of Jerusalem, and we see a traumatised community struggling towards freedom.





ESTHER

'The Most Beautiful Girl In The World', Prince



A beauty contest winner saves the Jews from obliteration! The plot is livid and vivid: from drunken royal carousing and the deposition of the Queen, to an imperial order to slaughter all the Jews, halted by a pretty girl.





JOB

'The Sire of Sorrow', Joni Mitchell



Why do bad things happen to good people? Job is driven to despair, in spite of doing what is right. Joni Mitchell's visceral version of his prayer begins, 'Let me spit out my bitterness' – the result is a formidable litany of complaint.





THE PSALMS

'Rivers Of Babylon', Boney M



'The Psalms train us in honest prayer,' said Eugene Peterson, and no psalm is more brutal in its honesty than Psalm 137. And yet it became an international super-hit, though not without editing out the reference to infanticide...





PROVERBS

'Stiff Necked Fools', Bob Marley



The Biblical richness in reggae music makes 'The lips of the righteous teach many, but fools die for want of wisdom' a legitimate lyric. Stiff Necked Fools rebukes the arrogant rich, using quotes from Proverbs 10.





ECCLESIASTES

'Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want', The Smiths



The Kohelet's sad search for The Good Life matches the weary wisdom and boredom in Morrissey's vocal, while Johnny Marr's mandolin line is fittingly left hanging, unresolved, at the end.





SONG OF SONGS

'The Way Young Lovers Do', Van Morrison



Even the driest, dustiest Biblical scholars blush at the Song of Songs' erotic beauty. Van Morrison's heart-thumping rush of young love almost does it justice.





ISAIAH

'All Along The Watchtower', Jimi Hendrix



The prophetic books are full of eye-opening, apocalyptic imagery. Hendrix takes Bob Dylan's lyrics, written from references in Isaiah 21, and turns them into a howling scream.





JEREMIAH

'Beware Of Darkness', George Harrison



Israel's history is at its lowest ebb. 'Say all these words,' God says, 'but they will not listen... truth has perished.' The Temple, God's dwelling place on Earth, is destroyed. Darkness envelopes the Kingdom.





LAMENTATIONS

'99 Problems', Jay-Z



'Girl problems' would be a light relief. Lamentations is an avalanche of anguish: the city of God is devastated, the Temple desecrated, and those few not dragged into exile are so impoverished and famished that mothers eat their own children.





EZEKIEL

'Dem Bones', Delta Rhythm Boys



'The hand of the Lord came upon me... and set me down in the midst of the valley; it was full of bones. They were very dry. He said to me, "Son of man, can these bones live?" So I answered, "O Lord God, You know."'





DANIEL

'Loose Booty', Sly & The Family Stone



No one is quite sure why the hookline of Loose Booty is, 'Shadrach, Meshach, Abednego!' – though it is reasonable to think that, on escaping the fiery furnace, those three Babylonian Jews got their funk on.





HOSEA

'With Or Without You', U2



To be a prophet is one thing, but to enact the broken relationship between God & Israel (by taking a wife who is both a prostitute and rampantly unfaithful) is on another level. 'You give, and you give, and you give yourself away.'





JOEL

Locust, Machine Head



The nation has been decimated by a plague of locusts, symbolically foreshadowing the 'Day of the Lord'. Machine Head nail the implications: 'Down they come, the swarm of locusts; Tear the veil, the lies derail... The charade comes down.'





AMOS

'(Don't Fear) The Reaper', Blue Öyster Cult



The idea of the Grim Reaper originates in this prophecy of a future Kingdom so fruitful that seasons become confused: 'The ploughman shall overtake the reaper' etc. But this is nothing to be scared of. Don't fear the Reaper.





OBADIAH

'Hammer To Fall', Queen



This is no one's favourite book today, but at the time it would have been pretty popular. Why? Because Obadiah's judgement is not on Israel, but their hated neighbour, Edom. They'd been waiting for the hammer to fall, now it would.





JONAH

'Shanty Town', Mr Scruff



'It's a whale, it's a whale, it's a whale...'

No matter than it's the most tightly crafted plot in all Scripture – and of course please ignore that big anti-racist subplot – just focus on the unlikely rescuer, the Big Fish.





MICAH

'Eve Of Destruction', Barry McGuire



Micah issues the judgement of the Great Judge: evidence is brought, the verdict reached, and the sentence is passed: destruction. 'If the button is pushed, there's no running away; no one to save with the world in a grave.'





NAHUM

'Pictures Of A City', King Crimson



Nineveh was the greatest city on Earth. Nahum prophesied its doom. Pictures of a City paints the scene as the cocky metropolis brought low: 'Concrete dream-flesh, broken shell; lost soul, lost trace, lost in hell.'





HABAKKUK

'We Call Upon The Author', Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds



The uniqueness of Habakkuk is that it is a dialogue: the prophet calls on God and receives direct replies. Nick Cave's lyrics – a wild, careering litany of complaints – demand a similar hearing.







ZEPHANIAH

'Welcome To The Terrordome', Public Enemy



'Subordinate terror, kicking off an era' thunders Chuck D. In Zephaniah, the Kingdom of Judah is on borrowed time, and the subordinate terror of Babylon is on its way. Welcome to the Terrordome.





HAGGAI

'Our House', Madness



The exiles have returned to ruined Jerusalem, but instead of rebuilding God's house, they are focusing on how plush they can make their own. 'Our mum is so house-proud...' etc.





ZECHARIAH

'Gimme Shelter', The Rolling Stones



'Rape! Murder! It's just a shot away!'

The Day of the Lord is coming, and it will be TERRIFYING. A fiery bloodbath, rape, plunder, desperate escape, the ground tearing itself to pieces... and then the Lord will come.





MALACHI

'A Change Is Gonna Come', Sam Cooke



In Christian Bibles, the Tanakh's finale is a great "Behold!" full of hope. The Day is coming, the Messenger is coming, Elijah is coming, and the Sun of Righteousness will rise with healing in its wings.





MATTHEW

'Let Your Yeah Be Yeah', The Pioneers/Jimmy Cliff



There's something pretty special about taking one of Jesus' ethical teachings (from Matthew 5:33-37), and putting it in a frustrated love song. Well played, Jimmy Cliff.





MARK

'Both Sides Now', Joni Mitchell



The Gospel of Mark is split in two. Jesus begins as Super Jesus: healings, exorcism, crowds, success. Then it's Troubling Jesus: predicting the woe to come, then going through it. By the end, we've looked at Christ from both sides now.





LUKE

'Prodigal Son', Rolling Stones



In a gospel full of parables, the Prodigal Son stands out: the ungrateful child, wasting his inheritance; the heartbroken father, waiting and waiting, then rejoicing; and the older brother, bitter and graceless.





JOHN

'I Am The Resurrection', Stone Roses



"I believe he will rise again," says Martha of her dead brother Lazarus, "at the Resurrection."

"I am the Resurrection!" says Jesus. "I am the Life!"



ACTS

'Blinded By The Light', Manfred Mann’s Earth Band



Fresh from the stoning of Stephen and seizing Christians door-to-door, Saul takes his crusade to Damascus. But on the way, 'a sudden light from heaven flashed around'. He was blind, but now he could see.



ROMANS

'I Fought The Law And The Law Won', The Clash



'All have sinned and fallen short' writes Paul to the Church in Rome, describing the Law's unkeepable demands. 'What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body of death?'





I CORINTHIANS

'The Power of Love', Huey Lewis & the News



'Let me show you the most excellent way,' say words read at a thousand weddings a weekend. 'If I spoke with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am just a clanging gong.' That's the power of love.





II CORINTHIANS

'Fire and Rain', James Taylor



'Look down upon me, Jesus; You've got to help me make a stand.'

Paul and many of his readers have been through fire and rain, yet 'our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.'





GALATIANS

'Black or White', Michael Jackson



'There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.' An utterly revolutionary concept, and one that is still waiting to be lived up to.





EPHESIANS

'Picture of Jesus', Ben Harper



Harper's song tricks you: initially it's about Christ, but then it is MLK Jr who is a 'picture of Jesus'. 'Be imitators of God' writes Paul to the Ephesians, encouraging them to lay down their lives for each other. Be a picture of Jesus.





PHILIPPIANS

'That's The Way God Planned It', Billy Preston



The crux of Philippians is an early Christian hymn, quoted in chapter 2, and describing the colossal humility of Jesus, who 'made himself nothing'. 'Why can't we be humble?' sings Preston. That's the way God planned it.





COLOSSIANS

'Jesus Walks', Kanye West



Paul tells the church in Colossae about the mystery of the faith, 'which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.' God isn't 'up there' or 'out there' – He's 'in here'. Jesus walks with me.





I THESSALONIANS

'People Get Ready', Eva Cassidy



There is a sense of urgency in Thessalonians: Jesus is coming back. There's no time to play games or be caught unawares. In the words of Curtis Mayfield, 'There's a train coming'. Get ready.





II THESSALONIANS

'9 to 5', Dolly Parton



Some of the Christians have given up working, since Jesus will be coming back soon. Paul reminds them that he works 'night and day, labouring and toiling' and commands them to 'settle down and earn the bread you eat'.





I TIMOTHY

'Money (That's What I Want)', The Flying Lizards



'The love of money is a root of all kinds of evil', Paul warns his protégé TImothy, but its power now is stronger than ever.





II TIMOTHY

'We'll Meet Again', Vera Lynn



Second Timothy is Paul's farewell. 'The time for my departure is near. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race'. But, just as Vera Lynn sang in heart-wrenching wartime, death is not the end. We'll meet again.





TITUS

'Gimme Some Truth', John Lennon



'Cretans are always liars', says Paul (quoting the Cretan philosopher Epimenides). Not quite 'uptight short-sighted narrow-minded hypocritics', but Lennon's anger at falsehood points the same way.



PHILEMON

'He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother', The Hollies



Onesimus, a runaway slave befriended by Paul, is being sent back to his master. But Paul (in a far-reaching and radical step) asks that he be received 'no longer as a slave, but... as a dear brother.'





HEBREWS

'Jesus’ Blood Never Failed Me Yet', Gavin Bryars



No one knows who wrote Hebrews, and no one knows who the homeless man was whose simple song Gavin Bryars set to music. But the message is the same: Jesus' blood never fails.



JAMES

'Man In The Mirror', Michael Jackson



Jesus' brother James wants believers to take a good look at themselves: hypocrisy, boasting, oppression, and empty words.

'If you wanna make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and then make a change.'





I PETER

'Don’t Give Up', Peter Gabriel & Kate Bush



By the time Peter was writing, Christians had started to receive intense persecution. Don't give up, he implores; if we are to suffer, at least let it be for doing good, sharing in the sufferings of Christ.





II PETER

'My Opinionation', Dr John



Jesus is coming back, but when? Well, since 'with the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day', predicting the future is not worth it. But it'll be alright. The Son is gonna surely shine.



I JOHN

'Let There Be Love', Nat King Cole



'Love one another' is John's constant refrain. But this isn't a soft, sappy, fluffy love. 'This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for each other'. That's love.





II JOHN

All You Need Is Love, The Beatles



Yep, St John is still talking about love.

Or 'Love, love, love; love, love, love; love, love, love' as The Beatles have it.





III JOHN

'Strangers', The Kinks



The 3rd of John's letters is a personal one, thanking a believer called Gaius for welcoming strangers and treating them as friends. This hospitality enacts the unity of the Church, where 'We are not two, we are one.'





JUDE

'Eye of the Tiger', Survivor



'Had the guts, got the glory, went the distance'

Like I Peter, the message of Jude is for persecuted Christians, clinging on to their hope in Christ in a world that hates them. What they need is perseverance: the guts to keep heading for Glory.





REVELATION

'Supper’s Ready', Genesis



Supper's Ready brims with the Apocalypse: 666, Magog, the 7 trumpets, dragons, a blood-red moon, fire from the skies, an angel standing in the sun, the King of Kings, the New Jerusalem, and the Supper of the Mighty One.





Right, all done. And I think I managed to break all my rules. Good good. Thanks for your company!

