Planning your climate or environment syllabus? I like to show short videos so students & I can visualize some of the things we're talking about. Here are just some of the ones I like:

How Scientists Measure Carbon Dioxide in the Air



Ice cores



The Greenland Ice Sheet



Measuring economic damages of climate change



The social cost of carbon



Climate change and labor supply (starting at about 13:06)



Sea level rise



Carbon pricing is a real thing in the real world



Measuring methane



Environmental justice, #1



Environmental justice, #2



Environmental justice, #3



This one I don't show, because that sure would be awkward...



Ditto



And an extremely recent addition!

Climate art!

