Planning your climate or environment syllabus? I like to show short videos so students & I can visualize some of the things we're talking about. Here are just some of the ones I like:
How Scientists Measure Carbon Dioxide in the Air
Ice cores
The Greenland Ice Sheet
Measuring economic damages of climate change
The social cost of carbon
Climate change and labor supply (starting at about 13:06)
Sea level rise
Carbon pricing is a real thing in the real world
Measuring methane
Environmental justice, #1
Environmental justice, #2
Environmental justice, #3
This one I don't show, because that sure would be awkward...
Ditto
And an extremely recent addition!
Climate art!

