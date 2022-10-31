Bookmark Save as PDF My Authors

En m'interrogeant ces derniers temps sur la raison pour laquelle les agressions, sexistes, sexuelles ou morales, dont je suis victime semblent dorénavant glisser assez vite sur moi, je me remémore toutes les fois où j'ai vécu des agressions du même genre...



Un thread. 😱

Les gens qui ont croisé mon chemin vont trembler en découvrant ce thread.

Vais-je les nommer ?

Sont-ils de véritables connards ?

Devront-ils déposer plainte pour diffamation ? Ou vont-ils se souvenir de l'effet Streisand et faire semblant d'ignorer ?

Ce sera la surprise. 🙃

Je rappelle pour la centième fois que j'ai bossé environ un tiers de ma vie en politique, et que je suis militante engagée depuis plus de 15 ans dans le monde partisan.



Maintenant, je bosse depuis presque 2 ans dans la tech, je n'ai jamais été aussi bien traitée.

D'ailleurs mes anciens "collègues" me demandent parfois si je ne subis pas trop le sexisme de mon nouveau domaine pro, je dois être immunisée après mes presque 10 ans dans la politique, peut-être que je suis bien tombée ou alors que la politique c'est mille fois pire.

Mais ça va.

J'ai la particularité de travailler au contact avec les développeurs d'un côté et les clients de l'autre.

Avec mes clients, ça va.

Avec les devs, ça va.

Je ne dis pas que je n'ai pas noté quelques réflexions dérangeantes ou comportements douteux, je dis juste que ça va.

Le truc c'est qu'après des années à laisser parler les gens, après des années à encaisser sans rien dire les petites phrases, les remarques, les regards, les gestes déplacés, j'ai décidé il y a quelques temps de ne plus rien laisser passer sans m'exprimer.



Plus.

Rien.

En agissant ainsi, en ne laissant plus rien passer, ce que devraient faire toutes les femmes et tous les hommes en fait, je risque ma carrière professionnelle et, dans une moindre mesure mais quand même, ma vie.



Alors voici tout ce que j'ai laissé passer jusqu'à présent.

Je ne suis pas sûre de tout vous balancer d'un coup, il y aura peut-être des trucs qui vont remonter au fur et à mesure des nouvelles expériences que je vais vivre, parce que j'ai vécu TELLEMENT DE TRUCS, mais je vais faire de mon mieux.

J'ai déjà raconté cette anecdote ici mais je vais la répéter.

J'ai commencé à subir le harcèlement de rue quand j'avais 13 ans, je vivais alors à La Souterraine en Creuse.

Je me faisais siffler ou klaxonner par des hommes adultes quand je rentrais du collège.

Quand je m'en plaignais, on me disait que je n'avais aucune raison de me plaindre et que je devais plutôt en profiter tant que ça m'arrivait parce qu'un jour je serai vieille et plus personne ne voudra alors me siffler.



À 13 ans.



J'ai intériorisé.

C'était normal, donc.

Quand j'étais en 3ème, il a fallu choisir une orientation, je me souviens très clairement des propos de la conseillère d'orientation devant toute ma classe :



"les filles vous devriez prendre une filière sociale, les garçons vous aurez du travail dans la technologie".



Connasse.

La nature m'a donné, très rapidement et sans me prévenir, une paire énorme de seins qui m'est tombée dessus en quelques mois.

À 12 ans je n'avais rien.

À 13 ans je faisais déjà du 85C.

À 15 ans j'ai atteint la taille que j'ai aujourd'hui : 85E.

Au début j'étais très mal à l'aise avec ces énormes trucs sur mon thorax, je portais des pulls très amples pour cacher mes formes au collège parce que les garçons étaient déjà tous très cons.



Vous n'imaginez pas le nombre de mains qui ont touché mes seins sans mon consentement.

D'ailleurs une fois, j'avais 23 ans, j'étais dans un taxi avec mon ex, un ex sénateur et un collaborateur parlementaire qui est toujours en poste.



Ce collaborateur m'a pris les deux seins à pleines mains sous les yeux de l'homme qui fut pour un long moment l'homme de ma vie.

Il l'a repoussé.

J'ai reparlé de cette histoire récemment avec mon ex, il s'en souvient distinctement.

À l'époque je n'ai rien dit parce que ça m'était arrivé des centaines de fois, j'ai laissé passer.



J'aurais dû en parler.



Mais à l'époque ça n'aurait rien changé.

Ce collaborateur s'appelle Christophe R.



Je suis sûre qu'il ne s'en souvient plus, il était tellement saoule...



Pas moi.

Cet instant est gravé dans ma mémoire pour toujours.

Et même si j'ai l'habitude, j'ai eu beaucoup de mal à m'en remettre.

Notez, ce n'est pas la seule fois que mon ex a été témoin d'un truc.



Il m'a dit plusieurs fois de ne rien dire de ce que je vivais pour éviter de perdre mon job, de perdre la confiance de ceux qui ont le pouvoir, de passer pour une chieuse, ne pas faire de vague...

Mon ex travaille aussi en politique.

Il a couvert plusieurs choses et souvent pris le parti des agresseurs.

Si vous lui demandez il niera parce qu'il considère que ces gens ne sont pas des agresseurs.

Il a confiance.

Il est aveugle.

Ou stupide.

Comme beaucoup dans le milieu.

Mon ex ne voulait pas qu'on dise aux gens qu'on était ensemble pour éviter qu'on soit emmerdés.



Et en effet, c'est arrivé qu'on se serve de notre relation pour nous nuire.



Un jour Nadia A., élue municipale, a même raconté que c'était grâce à mon ex que j'étais là où j'étais.

Parce que c'est connu, tout le temps que j'ai passé à évoluer en politique, j'ai entendu raconter plusieurs fois que j'avais couché pour être là où j'étais, ou que j'étais téléguidée par quelqu'un, qu'il y avait forcément quelqu'un qui me dictait quoi dire ou quoi faire.

Encore aujourd'hui alors que je suis Présidente du Parti Pirate International et célibataire, il se trouve des gens pour dire que je suis payée par des mécènes pour détruire le parti, parce que je ne suis bonne qu'à ça et parce que je ne peux pas faire ça toute seule.

En fait, j'en arrive à la conclusion que pour la plupart des gens, il est inconcevable qu'une femme puisse être jeune et jolie, avoir des gros seins et être capable de trouver un job sans sucer ou de prendre des décisions par elle-même, sans qu'on lui dise quoi faire.

Un jour, au boulot, mon collègue Lionel G. a dit a sa best pote, ma collègue Léa B., devant tout nos collègues que j'avais des gros seins et que je devrais les cacher plutôt que de les montrer en portant des vêtements aussi décolletés.

Elle acquiesce.

J'intériorise.

J'encaisse.

J'avais 22 ans.

Tout juste arrivée en poste.

1ère expérience.

Tout juste débarquée à Paris depuis le Limousin.

Cette remarque et l'absence de réaction de l'intégralité de mes collègues m'a bien fait comprendre que mes décolletés à la Erin Brockovich n'étaient pas très bien vus.

J'ai dû changer ma garde-robe avec les petits revenus que j'avais, ça a été progressif...



Vous savez ce que c'est que de planquer un 85E ? Je n'ai pas choisi hein, je ne les ai pas fait refaire, ils sont gros, c'est comme ça, et j'ai le droit de porter ce que je veux, en fait.

Rien à voir mais là je pense à Thierry M., ex député Hors de France, aujourd'hui Député européen, qui avait passé 2h de réu sur le scrutin électronique à me draguer lourdement. J'ai passé les 2h à appeler à l'aide des yeux les 40 personnes de la pièce.



ZÉRO REACTION PTAIN !

Sinon, un autre député européen, David C., anciennement cadre de parti et mon référent politique direct en tant que permanente politique, avait été informé par mes soins d'un comportement très douteux (drague très lourde) de la part d'un député, Denis B.

J'avais reçu 3 sms.

Mais le problème c'est que je n'étais pas la seule.

Vous savez quoi, truc de fou dans ma vie, et je pense que c'est encore à cause de la taille de mes seins, ça me donne un côté maternel, c'est qu'on a tendance à me raconter des trucs très personnels.

Et aussi, on me prend souvent pour une conne.



Je ne crois pas être conne, juste sincère, honnête, franche, trop, et peut-être un peu naïve. Je pars du principe qu'il y a des choses que j'ai le droit de dire parce que j'en ai envie.



Et c'est horrible parce que je parle de tout.

Un jour, pendant un congrès politique estival sur lequel je bossais, qqn m'a dit que Christelle de C. avait flirté dans le but d'avoir une place éligible aux législatives.



Cette même personne lui a dit que je savais, elle est venue m'intimider à ma sortie du travail...

Je n'arrive plus à me souvenir de qui m'avait raconté ça et fait ce gros coup de pute ensuite, j'ai sans doute préféré oublier cette face de rat.

Mais Christelle et moi on avait bien sympathisé quelques heures avant, 2 femmes intelligentes amies ça leur aurait fait du mal.

Ce qui me fait le plus de peine dans tout ça c'est que des femmes se sont finalement construites dans la rivalité les unes des autres. Elles se sont mutuellement écrasées et sont devenues des putains de requins pour toutes leurs potentielles concurrentes.

Ça me fait penser à Cécile D. qui avait signé mon contrat, je l'admirais tellement, j'étais fière de travailler pour elle, elle portait le même prénom que ma maman, en plus.😍



Mon 1er échange avec elle, le jour où elle a prononcé mon nom, je m'en souviendrai dans ma vie.

C'était la nuit de dimanche 20 mars 2011, le lundi 21 même, il était 4h du mat, la nuit après les cantonales, elle était sur les nerfs, elle était sûrement sous pression à cause des négociations en cours et moi c'était ma 1ère soirée électorale, j'essayais de faire mes preuves.

L'idée en 2011 c'était d'anticiper la soirée des législatives de 2012, de m'entraîner pour être prête un an plus tard quoi.

Au départ il n'y avait pas vraiment d'enjeu sur cette élection, l'enjeu est arrivé tardivement un peu comme un raz-de-marée... sans mauvais jeu de mot.

Quand elle a débarqué à l'étage où était situé mon bureau à 4h du mat cette nuit là alors que tous les hommes que j'avais comme référents politiques s'étaient barrés au bar, je m'attendais à ce qu'elle vienne me remercier d'être encore là pour compiler des données électorales.

🫠

Bah.

Non.

Au lieu de ça j'ai eu le droit à la crise de nerfs la plus violente que j'ai dû endurer de toute ma carrière pro.

J'étais là, j'ai tout pris en pleine face et sans filtre.

J'étais donc une sous merde inutile incapable potiche sans compétence embauchée pour faire joli.

J'ai intériorisé.

Ok.

J'étais quand même sonnée.

Elle ne m'avait donné aucune chance.

J'étais cataloguée "potiche" avant même d'avoir pu ouvrir la bouche.

Je me suis dit que ça devait être à cause des décolletés.

J'ai fini la nuit dans mon lit les yeux rivés sur le plafond.

Le lendemain à 8h je suis revenue pour finir de compiler les données pour lui montrer qu'elle se trompait sur mon. Je voulais aussi qu'elle m'accepte pour l'aider dans ses projets de changer le monde...



Elle.

Ne.

S'est.

Jamais.

Excusée.

Par contre elle a demandé deux fois à mon référent politique de m'intimider de manière à ce que j'efface des tweets dans lesquels j'ai eu l'audace de faire un peu d'humour gentillet sur ce que je voyais de drôle au taf...



On m'a expliqué après que c'était pas du tout cool.

Moi, je découvrais la vie professionnelle, c'était mes référents professionnels, j'apprenais, je croyais que quand ton patron te disais d'effacer des tweets, c'était ok.



Mais non, en fait, c'est pas du tout ok Cécile !

Pourrir la gueule d'une salariée non plus ça ne se fait pas putain les meufs, vous ne m'aimiez pas, vous ne me donniez aucune chance et vous m'avez juste toutes pourri la vie pendant tout le temps où je voulais juste aider moi en fait. Putain. Merde en fait. Et pourquoi ?

PAS À CAUSE DE LA TAILLE DE MES SEINS QUAND MÊME CE SERAIT ABUSÉ À FORCE LÀ...



(Non mais c'est parce que j'étais sûrement trop conne en fait...)

Tout le monde pensait que je ne servais à rien, j'ai juste organisé 5 soirées électorales, 2 congrès et la moitié des Conseils federaux du parti en 7 ans avec ZÉRO PUTAIN D'AIDE MORALE de la part des femmes de ce parti, et des remarques sexistes de la part de tous les hommes...

C'est comme Géraldine J. qui était à la fois déléguée du personnel est en charge des RH et qui ne voyait pas du tout le problème.

Et personne ne voyait le problème en fait.

Et genre tout va bien dans le meilleur des mondes merveilleux du monde entier et de ses merveilles.

Quand Julien Z., mon ex directeur général, aujourd'hui dircab, m'a dit qu'on savait bien tous les deux comment j'étais arrivée là, j'ai tout de suite compris qu'on ne serait pas amis lui et moi, et qu'il allait me pourrir tout autant que les autres.

Comment vous dire que quand j'ai appris le suicide d'un de nos collègues, je me suis posé plein de questions sur ses raisons, tout comme je me demandais pourquoi deux salariés sur la dizaine au total étaient en arrêt de travail permanent depuis des mois...

Il y a Jacques A., l'époux d'Aline, qui m'avait dit, en me voyant entrer dans le bureau que je partageais avec lui, que mon décolleté sur les épaules l'émoustillait.



Sérieux.



Mais bon, c'était normal.



Il était au bureau exécutif.



Je voulais garder mon taf.



Je l'ai remercié.

Quand Fiona T. a déposé plainte pour avoir été agressée sexuellement par celui pour qui elle travaillait, elle a donné mon nom comme autre victime... Mais elle ne m'a jamais adressé la parole.

Elle me considérait comme une petite chose fragile. C'est ce que la policière m'a dit.

Je ne nie pas l'agression, elle a sans doute eu lieu, la justice tranchera.



MAIS PUTAIN, JE NE SUIS PAS UNE PETITE CHOSE FRAGILE !



ET PUTAIN, LA PROCHAINE FOIS, JE SAIS PAS, TU M'EN PARLES AVANT DE RACONTER MA VIE IMAGINAIRE DE TES RÊVES, MEUF !

Oui, je l'ai appelée pour lui dire tout le bien que je pensais d'une personne qui m'avait contrainte, sans mon consentement, à poser une demi journée de congé en pleine semaine pour expliquer que non, je n'ai pas été victime de cet homme là...

Et non, je ne suis pas fragile.

Par contre, oui, j'ai donné les noms et coordonnées de toutes les personnes qui étaient mes référents politiques et professionnels en espérant que ces gens là aussi devraient répondre à la police, témoigner, ils savaient tout...



S'ils ont couverts des faits ?

Oui.

Plein.

Si j'ai couvert des faits ?

Est-ce que c'est à moi, salariée, employée d'un organisme bourré de responsables qui préfèrent fermer les yeux et se taire, enchainée par un contrat avec un salaire dont j'avais besoin, d'aller déposer plainte pour les autres et me mettre en danger ?

Je n'ai couvert aucun fait, j'ai tout répété à mes responsables de manière systématique, à tel point qu'à la fin, David C. me disait que j'affabulais.

Cécile D. m'avait dit un jour de me faire une carapace, que c'était comme ça.

Maryse O. écoutait, aussi, mais rien ne changeait.

Il faut que je parle de Toufik Z.

Il est toujours dans leurs sphères.

Toujours salarié grâce à eux.

Toujours accroché comme une sangsue à la poule aux œufs d'or.

Il est venu à bout d'au moins 5 personnes, dont moi, quand j'étais encore là bas.

Notre délit ? Nous avions découvert ses magouilles. Nous ne supportions plus son comportement.



LE MEC FUMAIT DANS LES LOCAUX PUTAIN !



Au début, je le faisais aussi, avec lui, mais à un moment j'ai arrêté, je lui ai demandé d'arrêter, il s'est foutu de moi.

Un jour il m'a dit "tu sais, être une femme en politique c'est soit être jolie et très conne, soit être moche et très intelligente, mais tu ne peux pas être les deux, ça n'existe pas"



Donc euh...

Bah...

...

J'ai intériorisé.

Il m'a appris beaucoup de choses au début.

Et un jour il m'a fait un putain de coup de pute : Il m'a exclue de toutes les campagnes électorales alors que j'étais chargée des élections.

Mais lui, il avait la main sur toutes les finances.

Il savait tout. Qui touchait l'argent, combien, pourquoi, comment, qui couchait avec qui, il avait tous les secrets en tête et dès qu'il était un peu inquiété, il trouvait toujours un moyen de s'en tirer.

Je serais vous, je creuserais sur leur association de financement.

Juste pour voir.

Je ne serais pas surprise si des dossiers douteux en sortait.

Personne n'est clean en politique, il faut se salir les mains, c'est lui qui me l'a appris, et c'était lui qui gérait l'assofi.

Qu'on soit bien d'accord, je ne me plains pas, tout va bien, j'ai tout pris dans la gueule mais j'ai une énorme carapace, c'est pour ça que je suis la mieux placée pour mener le combat que je mène aujourd'hui et qui m'amène à vous informer d'une petite réussite ce soir.

Il est 00h30, depuis 30 minutes les nominations pour le bureau du Parti Pirate Européen sont closes, et l'homme (est-ce vraiment un homme ou bien une sombre raclure de fond de cuvette ?) qui m'a traitée de pute mercredi soir n'a été nommé par aucun Parti Pirate du continent.

Oui, les choses changent.



Et je veux bien qu'on me traite de pute autant de fois que nécessaire si ça peut aider toutes les autres femmes du monde à prendre la place qu'elles méritent.



Oui, si on doit couper les têtes, je suis volontaire pour tenir la putain de hache.

Sur les conseils d'un Pirate, j'ai pris une appli qui me dit qui m'unfollow, et l'apparition d'un nom dans ma liste ce soir m'a fait remonter un autre souvenir...

Tu te souviens, François-M. L. (un ancien député) du moment où tu m'as envoyé un sms me proposant d'aller déjeuner en tête à tête le lendemain du jour où tu m'as présenté ta femme ?



Je t'ai répondu non merci.

Clairement non, pas envie.

Tu m'as dit que j'allais le regretter.



J'ai cru que c'était une menace.



J'ai eu un peu peur.



Pendant quelques heures.



J'ai eu peur jusqu'à ce que je me rappelle un truc très con :

Inutile de paniquer, tu n'avais aucun réel pouvoir de nuisance à mon encontre.

😘

En fait, moi, ça fait plusieurs années que je ne le suivais plus sur Twitter.



Je suis sure qu'il a oublié ce petit détail, mais moi je n'ai pas oublié parce qu'on n'oublie jamais vraiment les micro agressions, elles finissent toujours par refaire surface un jour...

Un jour, on m'a demandé de l'inviter pour parler d'un sujet qu'il connait bien, j'ai dit que ça me faisait un peu chier qu'il vienne mais, tu comprends Florie, il est incontournable sur ce sujet donc allez, faisons le venir tant pis pour moi.



Je ne le referais plus.

Vous savez, malgré tout, je continue d'accepter les invitations spontanées pour aller boire un café et faire connaissance avec de nouvelles personnes.



J'ai envie d'accepter autant que possible les nouvelles rencontres pour m'assurer que le monde n'est pas définitivement pourri.

Et ça fait du bien de sortir un peu de sa zone de confort.

(Non)

Les relations sociales, c'est important et j'aime beaucoup passer du temps avec des gens.

(Non)

(C'est pas contre vous hein, je fais des efforts, mais à choisir entre ça et passer la soirée avec mon 😻chat😻...)

En plus, quand j'ai le malheur de m'attacher un peu c'est toujours aux mauvaises personnes, celles qui fuient parce qu'elles ne s'attendaient pas à autant de franchise d'un coup.



Ne dites pas aux gens que vous aimez que vous les aimez, en fait, ça les fera fuir loin.

Ah tiens, rien à voir, mais là je pense à Eva S., députée, qui était en charge des relations avec les salariés à l'époque, avec qui j'avais dû négocier mon tout premier CDI.



Le comportement qu'elle a eu avec moi, je m'en souviendrai toute ma vie aussi.

Elle était sèche et elle a tiré une tronche de 6 pieds de long tout du long.



Elle m'a demandé de choisir entre être payée toutes mes heures supplémentaires ou être payée seulement la moitié et signer un CDI.



J'ai pris le CDI. Je ne suis pas trop conne tavu.

Par contre je me suis jurée de me souvenir de ce moment où on m'a bien entubée parce que j'ai appris après que j'avais le droit d'être payée ET d'avoir le CDI. Et ils avaient les moyens. Il aurait fallu qu'on soit équitablement payés, et donc de baisser le salaire de l'autre là.

Quelques années plus tard, j'ai croisé cette femme dans les toilettes lors d'un événement qu'on organisait.



Elle m'a dit que je devais me méfier de son ex.

Je lui ai répondu que j'étais très heureuse en couple monogame avec mon (ex) homme de ma vie.

Après ça j'ai retourné son propos mille fois dans ma tête.

J'en ai déduis qu'elle croyait les multiples rumeurs qui circulaient à mon sujet.

Elle non plus elle ne m'a jamais adressé la parole plus de 2 minutes, mais fallait qu'elle me donne une petite leçon de vie, j'imagine.

Mais je ne peux pas ne pas citer Thierry B., lui aussi en charge du personnel, dont j'avais soutenu la nomination, mais qui aimait bien balancer des petites remarques bien misogynes de temps en temps histoire de te rappeler quelle est ta place dans ce monde là.

Un jour il m'a sorti un truc bien sale que même ma référente politique n'a pas pu laisser passer.



C'était la 1ère fois que quelqu'un lui demander de retirer ses propos et de présenter des excuses.

Je ne me souviens plus des propos.

Les excuses par contre étaient pathétiques.

"Ouais ça va désolé on ne peut plus rien dire en fait mais oui je m'excuse"



Il avait un comportement très dérangeant.

J'étais très dérangée.

Mais c'est lui qui décidait de mon salaire.

Je n'ai jamais touché la moindre prime sous sa direction, contrairement à tous mes collègues.

Un jour, après avoir découvert une énième pile de déchets dans mon bureau suite à un énième week-end durant lequel des gens étaient venus une énième fois squatter en mon absence, j'ai pété un câble et je lui ai hurlé dessus.



J'ai été arrêtée le jour même et pendant 3 mois.

J'étais outrée que personne ne respecte mon environnement de travail.



Un jour je suis revenue d'un week-end j'ai trouvé mon bureau inondé, tous mes documents de travail étaient trempés.



Quelqu'un avait renversé un verre, et j'ai dû tout nettoyer à sa place.

Oui, au bout d'un moment le vase de ma patience s'était rempli et la goutte d'eau l'a fait déborder.



Mais alors que tous mes collègues avaient des comportements toxiques ou problématiques, c'est moi qui suis passée le plus près du blâme. 🙃

C'est cet homme qui m'a menacée de me donner un avertissement le jour où j'ai hurlé et perdu ma patience, après 6 ans à bosser dans les pires conditions (dans un bureau sans fenêtre que tout le monde venait squatter et que personne n'acceptait que je ferme à clé...)

Aujourd'hui, quand je raconte les trucs, les gens me disent que c'était hard, à l'époque j'étais persuadée que c'était moi le problème.



J'ai un peu trop intériorisé, je crois.

J'ai une pensée ce matin pour Pascal D., aujourd'hui député européenne, pour qui j'ai travaillé pendant un peu plus d'un an en tant qu'assistante quand il était à la direction.



Ça lui arrivait parfois de nous convoquer, son dircab et moi, juste pour nous hurler dessus.

Son dircab n'était pas toujours là alors des fois c'était juste moi qui prenait.



Un jour l'attachée de presse n'avait pas envie de bosser, ce qui l'avait rendu furieux, j'ai du pondre un dossier de presse en moins de 20 minutes en respectant absolument toutes ses consignes.

Il y avait beaucoup de consignes.

Ce n'était pas mon métier.

Mais j'ai fait le job et, à la fin, j'étais plutôt contente de moi.

Et en fait, ce que j'avais fait, l'attachée de presse s'en est servi après à plusieurs reprises comme base de travail tellement c'était propre.

Sauf que je sais maintenant que travailler sous pression comme ça c'est malsain. Je ne travaille plus dans ces conditions là aujourd'hui, avec une épée de Damocles et sous l'œil furieux d'un patron que tout le monde qualifiait de "sanguin".

Il ne fallait donc pas être là quand il était mal luné.



Mais comme il lui arrivait d'être très gentil et attentionné et que je pensais que j'étais là pour la bonne cause, j'ai beaucoup intériorisé.

Avant de bosser pour lui, je n'avais quasiment jamais pris l'avion.

Quand il l'a appris il s'est ouvertement foutu de ma gueule comme si j'avais une case en moins.

"Il faut profiter d'être jeune pour voyager ! Mes enfants voyagent beaucoup..."

Ouais, tes enfants ont des moyens🙃

Après son départ, je ressentais comme un malaise en sa présence.

Il était toujours très avenant mais je ne sais pas, c'était jamais évident de lui parler.

Il ne s'est jamais excusé d'avoir été aussi violent, mais peut-être qu'il ne s'en rendait pas vraiment compte.

Marjorie D., l'attachée de presse, me demandait souvent mon aide pour la dépanner sur son taf, elle avait du mal avec la technologie et moi j'ai toujours eu des facilités.

Et puis un jour Marjorie a été arrêtée, et quand elle est revenue elle ne me parlait plus trop.

Je sais que je pouvais avoir des relations conflictuelles, mais il y avait toujours un élément déclencheur, une injustice, un mot de travers, une réflexion, une rumeur que j'apprenais qu'on faisait circuler qui me touchait de près.

D'ailleurs, moi quand j'apprenais une rumeur j'allais systématiquement voir la personne concernée pour l'informer qu'une information douteuse circulait à son sujet, parfois devant d'autres personnes témoins également, ou qui m'avaient fait par de l'information.

Parfois les rumeurs étaient vraies et les personnes concernées me fusillaient du regard parce que j'avais éventé un secret.



J'ai fini par arrêter de demander aux personnes concernées, mais ça n'a pas arrêté le flot continu de rumeurs me parvenir aux oreilles.

Un jour alors que je travaillais à Caen, un militant m'a dit que Philippe S. lui avait dit que j'avais obtenu mon travail en ayant eu des relations sexuelles.



C'était hyper clair comme rumeur, j'avais l'origine et le contenu, c'était la première fois que j'avais autant d'infos.

Ça m'a perturbée pendant plusieurs jours et mes employeurs ne comprenaient pas donc ils m'ont dit d'arrêter d'y penser.



Comment vous faites pour arrêter de penser au fait que des gens racontent, après avoir fait vos preuves pendant 10 ans, que vous couchez pour avoir du taf ?

J'ai eu des relations sexuelles, comme plein de gens j'ai une vie sexuelle, au début je ne faisais pas attention, je me laissais embarquer dans des histoires sans lendemain, et puis à un moment je me suis engagée dans une relation exclusive et tout le reste est devenu insipide.

Mais même si tout le monde savait que j'étais en couple, je me faisais draguer en permanence.



Il y avait ce militant qui avait passé la semaine de congrès estival à me draguer extrêmement lourdement, j'en avais parlé à mon ex qui ne savait pas trop quoi faire de ça.

Lui il avait besoin de ce militant bénévole pour faire un job, il ne pouvait pas le remettre à sa place et il ne voulait pas non plus qu'on sache trop que lui et moi étions ensemble vous savez, donc j'ai subit toute la semaine.

Je me demande parfois si tout le monde se souvient aussi distinctement que moi de toutes les histoires vécues dans ce genre là dans le cadre pro, si c'est normal ce genre d'histoires, ou si je suis particulièrement sensible.

En lisant vos MP je comprends que ce n'est pas normal.

Ma psy, que je vois depuis un peu plus d'un an et à qui je n'ai pas encore raconté le quart de tout ce que j'ai vécu, m'a déjà dit que c'était normal que ce que je lui ai déjà raconté ait pu me traumatiser et qu'il va falloir qu'on en parle progressivement pour évacuer tout ça.

Je n'avais jamais vu de psy avant, mais ça me fait beaucoup beaucoup de bien. C'est une psychologue, je ne prends pas de médicament, d'ailleurs je n'en prends presque jamais, mais parler de tout ça avec quelqu'un qui ne me juge pas me fait beaucoup de bien.

Dans la série des petites violences, il y a Chloé S., notre seul échange c'était quand je lui ai dit qu'on avait rencontré Cedric V., un député d'un autre parti, elle m'a regardé avec mépris et a tourné les talons après un "on n'a plus rien à se dire si tu parles avec lui".

Sur le coup j'ai été surprise, et j'ai laissé couler. Et puis plus tard j'ai tourné le truc dans ma tête plusieurs fois et je me suis rendu compte que ce comportement était quand même très récurrent en politique, si tu parles à mes ennemis alors tu es mon ennemie.

Quelques années plus tard, Cédric V. a rejoint leur parti et j'ai vu passer une photo de lui avec Chloé, j'ai trouvé ça cocasse.



Moi par contre je n'ai plus jamais eu de nouvelle.

Peut-être qu'elle est consciente que sa réaction lors de notre seule conversation était stupide.

Elle m'a unfollow hier.

Moi je l'ai unfollow il y a plusieurs années.

J'ai fait pas mal de tri d'ailleurs depuis plusieurs années.

Il y a des gens de mon ancienne vie que je suis toujours parce que j'ai encore un peu de sympathie pour eux même si on ne se parle plus vraiment.

J'ai préféré couper les ponts avec la plupart de ces gens parce qu'ils n'en ont jamais rien eu à faire de moi, j'étais la petite assistante qui organisait tout, qui réglait les problèmes et qu'on remerciait de temps en temps mais sur qui on gueulait dès qu'un truc n'allait pas.

Je passais le plus clair de mon temps à régler les merdes, à tel point que j'avais l'impression parfois de n'être là que pour ça, sentiment qui s'est renforcé quand j'ai pris ces fonctions de cheffe de cabinet de la maire.

Si vous hésitez à m'envoyer un MP en lisant tout ça, n'hésitez pas, si vous faites partie des bourreaux je risque de vous envoyer chier, sinon ça me fait du bien de lire des messages de soutien, j'en ai pas "besoin" mais j'en ai tellement pas eu, ça a un effet très plaisant.

Les hommes nous mettaient toutes en compétition les unes avec les autres, j'entendais souvent des remarques sur les femmes avec lesquelles je bossais, parfois on se servait même de ma relation pour m'atteindre en me disant que mon (ex) mec se faisait draguer par unetelle.

C'était le cas de Solène R. que je trouvais trop sympa et adorable. Je ne sais pas comment ni pourquoi, à un moment elle est devenue super distante avec moi. Peut-être que j'avais dit quelque chose qui ne fallait pas, mais je pense maintenant qu'on lui a dit quelque chose.

Quand elle était arrivée j'étais trop contente je me disais que j'allais avoir une copine, elle avait mon âge et elle était brillante, j'aimais bien parler avec elle, et puis nos relations se sont tendues, on m'a dit des trucs sur elle, on lui a dit des trucs sur moi...

Nous ne sommes pas restées en contact après son départ, je n'ai pas fait d'effort, elle non plus, on s'est ignorées quand on s'est recroisées, j'avais l'impression qu'elle me méprisait.

J'avais cette impression avec plein de monde en fait.

J'avais intériorisé ça aussi.

Il faut que vous sachiez que je ne cite pas le nom d'un parti (sauf du Parti Pirate) parce que pas mal de ces gens dont je parle n'en sont pas ou plus membres.

Ils ont mis en place depuis des leviers pour aider les victimes, mais je n'ai jamais eu confiance en ces leviers.

J'étais salariée, mon levier à moi c'était la médecine du travail que je consultais tous les ans, parfois plusieurs fois par an, qui avait déjà bien identifié le problème et qui suivait ça de près. On a eu des inspections régulières, mais ça n'a rien changé.

Je n'étais pas la seule à me plaindre, il y avait plein de plaintes en fait, mais une direction après l'autre, rien ne changeait. En même temps les directions en question étaient composées de gens qui ne connaissaient rien au management d'équipe.

Je l'ai déjà dit plusieurs fois aussi, j'ai étudié le management, j'ai même obtenu une licence professionnelle de management associatif en formation pro en 2015 (ouais ils m'ont quand même offert ça, un truc positif dans tout ce merdier).

Malgré ça, lors de mon premier et seul entretien individuel annuel en 6 ans, Marie-P. B., alors en charge du personnel, n'a rien voulu savoir de la liste extrêmement longue de problèmes et de requêtes que j'avais dressée dans l'attente de cet entretien.

Au lieu de m'écouter, elle m'a balancé dans la gueule qu'en tant que prof d'histoire avec ses 20 ans d'exp, elle savait comment gérer des équipes (j'imagine qu'elle parlait de ses élèves, mais ça n'a rien à voir en fait...) donc elle n'avait aucun conseil à recevoir de m'a part.

Moi tout ce que je voulais c'était travailler pour eux mais dans de meilleures conditions.



Elle tout ce qu'elle voulait c'était m'écraser, et écraser toutes les potentielles rivales. Comme toutes les autres femmes de pouvoir en fait.



Je fais tout pour ne pas être comme ça.

Le seul moyen que j'ai trouvé pour ne pas être comme ça c'est de ne pas avoir de pouvoir, ou quand j'en ai de tout faire pour ne plus en avoir.



C'est mon grand objectif dans la vie d'ailleurs, supprimer les concentrations de pouvoir.

Et en fait ça rend les relations plus saines.

Je me rends compte que j'utilise le mot "pute" d'une très mauvaise façon et que ça pourrait blesser certaines de mes amies dont c'est le métier.

Vous savez les meufs que je vous aime et que je vous respecte. Je sais que je dois faire attention à mon langage. Mes sincères excuses.

Il y a Damien P. avec qui j'ai travaillé pendant un an et qui m'a mise dès mon arrivée dans une situation de conflit avec les salariée que je devais encadrer. Je n'avais pas compris la manœuvre au départ, c'est au bout d'un an que j'ai découvert le pot-aux-roses.

Après un an de conflit les salariées m'ont tout raconté à cœur ouvert, on a réussi à nouer une relation de confiance, l'une d'elle m'a proposé de prendre son bureau plutôt que le morceau de table dans le coin de son bureau à lui qu'il m'avait attribuée pour me garder à l'œil.

Dès lors que j'avais enfin conquis le cœur de mon équipe, il a été voir la patronne pour lui suggérer de me virer. J'ai finalement découvert que toutes les collaboratrices avec lesquelles il a travaillé avaient eu des problèmes de reconnaissance professionnelle à cause de lui.

Il avait tendance à enfoncer les gens dans leur dos et à alimenter les rumeurs, parfois il entrait dans notre bureau avec un sourire en coin, il fermait la porte et il me balançait une rumeur horrible ou un commentaire dégueulasse sur un des élus pour qui on travaillait.

Par devant il était toujours tout gentil tout mielleux, mais par derrière tout le monde prenait.

Il n'était jamais dans les conflits, c'était lui qui les créait.

J'ai appris récemment qu'il n'avait pas changé, et maintenant il occupe un poste clé dans une métropole européenne.

Je plains ses collègues, les élues et les salariées qui doivent travailler avec lui. Je reçois encore aujourd'hui des témoignages édifiants à son sujet.

Un jour il m'avait dit qu'il ne cuisinait jamais, qu'il ne faisait jamais les tâches ménagères, que c'était le rôle de sa compagne.



Ça m'avait surprise, mais ça aurait surtout dû me mettre la puce à l'oreille...

Aujourd'hui au Parti Pirate, je travaille (bénévolement) avec beaucoup de personnes qui ont des troubles autistiques, TDAH ou juste HPI. La saine distance qu'il y a entre nous grâce aux outils numériques nous permet de nous parler avec beaucoup plus de facilité qu'en présentiel.

Nous avons tous des problèmes plus ou moins graves, j'ai visiblement des problèmes relationnels, et je travaille dur sur ce point là, mais le fait d'être capable de dire ce que je dis aussi ouvertement ne devrait pas être un problème.

Pourtant ça l'est pour certains.

Pas au Parti Pirate, les discussions que nous avons vont très loin, certains d'entre eux savent déjà tout ce que je raconte et m'ont déjà apporté leur soutien en me rappelant régulièrement que ce n'était pas normal de vivre ça.

Le Parti Pirate français est devenu un endroit plus sain, mais ça n'a pas toujours été le cas et ce n'est toujours pas le cas au niveau international, mais on y travaille, on essaime, on veut leur apporter notre environnement et nos méthodes actuelles. Ça demande du temps.

Ça demande aussi du courage, le courage de se mettre en avant, d'aller au front, de prendre les coups.

On a décidé d'y aller, je ne suis pas seule mais je suis la plus exposée parce que, évidemment, je suis une femme, encore assez jeune, assez jolie et avec des gros seins.

Cette poitrine, il y a les hommes qui veulent la toucher et les femmes qui aimeraient bien en avoir autant.

Je n'ai pas encore trouvé comment assumer le regard des gens, je porte aujourd'hui des chemises amples et foncées, je ne m'en sers pas comme atout de vente.

On m'a recommandé plusieurs fois de la mettre en valeur, ça m'interroge.

J'ai l'impression que dès qu'on la voit tout ce que je pourrais dire de plus ou moins intelligent perd tout intérêt aux yeux des gens.

Comme si mes seins me discréditaient, me disqualifiaient d'office.

J'ai déjà entendu dire que je ne devais pas m'en plaindre, mais dans le monde dans lequel on vit, où la poitrine de la femme est un objet hypersexualisé, je ne peux que subir cette taille conséquente, mais refuser le regard désaprobateur des gens quand je fais péter le décolleté.

À un moment je le vivais tellement mal que j'ai essayé des trucs plus ou moins dangereux pour la cacher au point de m'empêcher de respirer correctement.

Et puis à un moment j'en avais plus rien à foutre, j'ai dégagé le soutien-gorge.

C'était pire.

J'ai trouvé un juste milieu.

Toute ma vie j'ai brûlé d'envie de demander aux femmes qui ont une forte poitrine comme moi comment elles le vivaient et quels mécanismes de défense elles ont mis en œuvre, je n'ai jamais osé parce que j'imagine assez bien à quel point ça peut être difficile pour elles aussi.

Donc à toi qui a le même complexe que moi, sache que tu n'es pas seule. On est au moins deux. Et je suis sûre quand grattant bien on en trouvera des milliers comme nous. Ça ne te disqualifie pas. Tu es belle et personne n'a le droit de te toucher sans ton consentement.

Je sens que certains que j'ai à peine cités ici vont se sentir personnellement visés.

Si c'est le cas c'est que vous n'avez rien compris. Le problème est systémique. Et vous êtes, tout comme je le suis, une partie du système.

Donc non, ne le prenez pas personnellement.

Si je n'avais pas vécu chacune de ces choses cumulées les unes aux autres je n'aurais jamais ouvert les vannes comme ça.



Je suis restée et on me demande aujourd'hui comment j'ai trouvé la force de rester pendant 10 ans dans ce milieu professionnel.

Quand j'y suis entrée je ne savais pas, j'avais envie d'y rester au début parce que je pensais que j'étais au bon endroit pour faire changer les choses, et puis une fois qu'on est dedans c'est très difficile d'en sortir. En 2016, j'ai demandé une rupture conventionnelle.

Je l'ai demandée alors que je n'avais aucune autre perspective professionnelle derrière, j'ai demandé à me mettre dans une situation de précarité parce que je n'en pouvais plus et que c'était devenu une question de santé mentale.

Vous ne savez pas comme cela a été difficile de sortir, c'est seulement en 2020 que j'ai enfin quitté le milieu. Il m'a fallu deux expériences de plus pour enfin prendre la lourde décision de ne plus y retourner même si tout ce qu'on me proposait m'y renvoyait.

J'ai passé presque 2 ans au chômage, j'ai un trou de 2 ans dans mon CV, et j'ai eu une chance folle de trouver le job que j'ai aujourd'hui, d'être entourée des personnes qui m'entourent aujourd'hui, parce que je suis passée par des états psychologiques vraiment pas ouf...

Je n'ai pas fini, mais je vois bien que déjà tout ce que j'ai écrit en a retourné emotionnellement plus d'un et probablement plus d'une parmi vous.



Je ne sais pas quel est le lâche qui a balancé mon thread à mon ex, mais je tiens à ce qu'il sache que je sais qu'il l'a lu.

Et il a pris ça pour une déclaration de guerre à son encontre. Ça n'en était pas une mais cela ne fait que démontrer une légère propension à l'égocentrisme de sa part, et qu'il n'a définitivement pas compris quel était le fond du problème (pas lui même s'il semble le croire).

S'il tient à ce qu'on sorte les couteaux, j'ai déjà bien affûté les miens.

Moi je n'y tiens pas.



Par contre pour le lâche qui lui a envoyé avec l'intention très probable de nous nuire, toi non plus t'as rien compris en fait, il y a vraiment un truc de pourri dans ton monde...

Mis à part ça, je n'ai reçu QUE des messages de soutien et d'encouragement de toutes parts, je ne m'y attendais pas, je n'ai pas les mots pour vous remerciez, sachez juste que chaque message me va droit au cœur, qu'il soit court ou long, qui que vous soyez, merci 🥰

Vous savez quoi, il y des excuses que je n'attendais pas, d'une personne que je n'ai pas citée, qui sont arrivées dans mes MP.

10 ans après.

Bah ça fait drôle.

Et ça aussi, c'est courageux, en fait.

Merci.

Les gens qui sont en train de harceler mon ex pour savoir ce qu'il a couvert, rappelez-vous qu'il est salarié et subordonné d'une direction qui donne des ordres et qui a droit de vie/mort sur son contrat. Lui, il voulait juste me protéger à sa façon.

Choisissez bien vos cibles...

Je ne vous ai pas raconté quel a été l'élément déclencheur de ma demande de rupture conventionnelle.

C'était au tout début 2017, quelques mois avant les législatives.

En tant que chargée des élections, j'avais préparé tous les outils pour préparer les campagnes.

J'étais prête donc en décembre pour des élections qui avaient lieu en juin.

Mon référent nouvellement élu, Bruno B., maintenant Président d'agglo, à qui j'avais envoyé tout mon travail avant le début des congés est revenu des congés avec une nouvelle procédure, sans m'en parler.

J'avais donc passé une semaine à me casser le cul sur une procédure, propre et fonctionnelle, que je lui avais transmise deux semaines avant qu'il me ponde un truc infâme et dysfonctionnel.



J'étais écœurée.

Tout mon travail n'avait servi à rien, aucune communication avec moi alors que c'était juste mon job, et que c'était ma deuxième campagne à ce poste, je savais quoi faire, je savais ce qu'on voulait, mais lui, tout nouveau, il savait de toute façon mieux que moi.🙃

Je l'ai regardé, furieuse, je lui ai dit qu'il n'avait aucun respect et qu'à force de se comporter comme ça avec le personnel c'était pas étonnant que tout le monde se plaigne de son incapacité à gérer des équipes proprement.

J'avais reçu des plaintes de certains salariés qu'il avait encadrés avant moi, j'en avais parlé à ma direction, on m'a dit de la fermer.



Je lui ai donc hurlé dessus, puis je suis entrée dans le bureau du responsable du personnel pour négocier mon départ.

Une heure plus tard, j'avais signé ma rupture conventionnelle.



Je suis restée jusqu'à la fin de la semaine, il me semble, et je n'ai pas fait de pot de départ, pas envie de leur donner ça, pas envie de me faire chier avec des gens qui ne me méritaient pas.

On a antidaté ma rupture conventionnelle, je l'ai demandée début janvier mais elle était signée en date de début décembre.



Même ça, on l'a fait à l'arrache.

Comme tout le reste, tout le temps.

J'ai préparé toutes mes données électorales compilées depuis 15 ans, je leur ai tout mis dans un cloud, je suis sûre qu'ils ont tout perdu.



Je m'en fout.

En quelques minutes, j'avais pris une décision qui a irrévocablement changé le cours de ma vie.



Après ça, ça a été très difficile.



Je pense que j'avais le syndrome de Stockholm, j'ai eu du mal à accepter de ne plus être dans "le cercle", dans "la famille".

Des gens que j'avais côtoyés de manière quasi quotidienne pendant près de 7 ans disparaissaient de ma vie brusquement, du jour au lendemain.



C'était comme un pansement qu'on arrache.



Et quasiment personne ne m'a demandé comment j'allais.

Le lien était rompu.

Définitivement.

J'ai reçu quelques appels de gens qui n'avaient pas été informés de mon départ pour des questions du boulot.

Je me suis énervée contre eux, j'étais mal, j'étais vraiment mal.



Est-ce que je regrette d'être partie ?



À ce moment là, beaucoup.



Aujourd'hui, pas une seule seconde.

Au début je me suis sentie très seule.

Pendant la campagne avortée de la présidentielle, j'ai été déçue de ne pas pouvoir voter pour Yannick J., je me suis rattrapée en 2022...

Lui, je l'aimais bien, il était honnête dans son engagement, il n'était pas dans l'appareil.

On peut avoir des désaccords politiques, ça ne m'empêche pas de respecter les hommes ou les femmes qui portent un projet avec sincérité.

Je sais qu'il me respectait. Lui. Et c'était réciproque.

Je respecte les gens honnêtes.



Pas les gens qui volent le travail des autres pour poser leur signature à leur place et s'en attribuer tout le mérite.

Ça je trouve ça très malhonnête.

C'est ce qu'une cadre a fait avec mon travail. Apparemment ce n'était pas la première fois.

C'est la même qui m'a dit un jour que la raison pour laquelle mon référent politique ne me parlait pas et ne me demandait rien c'était parce qu'il avait peur de moi.



Ambiance. 🥲



Autant vous dire que sur la fin le dialogue était bien bien rompu de toute façon.

Et là vous allez me dire "tiens, c'est drôle, tu ne donnes pas son nom à celle là".



Elle me fait peur.

Elle m'a toujours fait peur.

J'ai toujours su qu'elle avait les dents très longues et qu'elle finirait au plus au niveau.

Un vampire dans un monde de requins.

Elle a toujours su trouver les mots justes pour m'humilier.

Vous vous souvenez de la personne qui vous harcelait à l'école ? Moi c'était elle. Quand elle rentrait dans mon bureau je m'accrochais à mon fauteuil en attendant de savoir à quelle sauce elle allait me manger.

J'aimais bien son compagnon, toujours adorable avec moi, une crème, mais elle je redoutais chaque seconde passée en sa compagnie.

Dès qu'elle entrait dans la même pièce que moi mes mécanismes d'autodéfense se déclenchaient et j'entrais dans un état second, une forme de mutisme.

Elle ne parlait pas, elle hurlait, sa voix hérissait chaque poil de mon corps, dès que je l'entendais rire chaque muscle de mon corps se crispait.



Je n'arrivais pas à bosser avec elle, dès qu'on me demandait d'intervenir sur des projets avec elle je demandais à être remplacée.

Entendons-nous bien, ce que je veux vous rappeler, vous le savez, c'est que le problème est systémique.



Autour de vous, des femmes et des hommes ont rencontré un de ces comportements dans la politique ou pas, ça n'a pas d'importance quel domaine, quel boulot, ou qui est qui...

Georgette,

Quand j'ai reçu ton message privé qui accusait WJ de t'avoir agressée, j'en ai aussitôt parlé à mon référent qui était le seul à ma connaissances qui pouvait faire quelque chose.

Il m'a dit que tu étais une affabulatrice.

Un mot qu'ils aimaient bien.

Si j'avais pu faire quoi que ce soit pour t'aider je l'aurais fait.

J'espère que tu as pu au moins déposer une plainte.

Moi je n'ai pas pu quand l'ancien adhérent du PP que je ne connaissais pas à essayer d'intimider mon boss quelques années plus tard, les flics n'ont pas voulu.

Oui parce que bon, évidemment, faut compter sans l'aide de la police hein. Ils ont déjà assez à faire avec les agressions et meurtres en dehors de la politique, si en plus ils doivent se coltiner les plaintes de gens "politiques qui ne bossent pas" ils risquent de mal le prendre.

Et puis déposer une plainte à cause d'une main furtive glissée dans ton collant, que tu es la seule à avoir sentie, alors que c'est sa parole contre la tienne et que le gars est je ne sais quel ancien ministre...

...

"meuf, tu l'as bien cherchée avec ta jupe là aussi"

Enfin.

Bref.

Comment ne pas parler de Philippe B., Samia K. et Alain M. qui ont profité de mon honnêteté et de ma naïveté pour me soutirer des informations sur mes collègues et patrons pour s'en servir pour les atteindre politiquement et arriver à prendre leur place.

Quand tu vois les dégâts que de simples réponses à des questions anodines peuvent avoir sur des carrières, tu finis par ne plus avoir confiance en personne, tu ne évites les regards des gens de peur qu'ils trouvent tes faiblesses et s'en servent, tu rases les murs...

Comment on peut travailler dans de telles conditions ? Comment on peut accepter de faire de la politique avec de telles méthodes ?



Je suis fière de ne plus subir ça dans mon engagement, j'éprouve du dégoût pour ces méthodes puantes. Ça me donne encore plus envie de tout cramer.

Je sens peser la menace de la divulgation du nom de mon ex.

Réfléchissez bien, on parle d'un salarié.

Si vous le faites, vous ne faites que me donner raison sur absolument toute la ligne.

Moi, je n'ai plus rien à perdre, c'est du passé.

Mais vous, vous avez des choses à prouver.

Bah non je n'ai pas fini, il faut juste que je trouve le temps de me poser pour continuer, mes week-ends sont chargés et je vous l'ai dit, je vais probablement devoir faire des pauses entre chaque histoire, le temps que mes souvenirs se stabilisent...

Il paraît que mon fil sera discuté en réunion au sommet.



Je vous rappelle que c'est systémique.



Vous ne réglerez rien sans changer profondément le système et je n'ai pas du tout envie de vous aider à régler quoi que ce soit si ce n'est le système en lui-même.

Là je pense à Cheikh T. qui m'avait violemment prise à parti lors d'un congrès, devant tout le monde, et que j'ai dû remettre à sa place, il en était presque venu aux mains, il m'avait même bousculée, tout ça parce que je n'avais pas voulu faire une entorse aux règles pour lui.

Pendant les congrès les salariés étaient livrés à eux mêmes et devaient gérer seuls toutes les personnes à fleur de peau, fatiguée, violentes.

Il y avait d'ailleurs eu un autre accrochage avec une autre militante quelques jours avant, même demande, même réponse. Deso pas deso.

Faut que je vous parle d'Erwan R., un technophobe assumé pour qui j'ai travaillé pendant 3 mois et qui m'avait dit un jour, le plus naturellement du monde, que tant qu'à choisir il préférait confier les clés de la caisse à une femme plutôt qu'à un arabe.

🙃

3 mois de période d'essai pendant lesquels j'ai dû subir des réflexions sexistes quasi quotidiennes. Et quand j'ai enfin osé dire que ça me dérangeait, on m'a répondu que "non enfin, nous ne sommes pas sexistes, d'ailleurs j'ai été élevé par des femmes entouré de sœurs"...

"Et moi je suis marié et j'ai une fille"



L'excuse de l'épouse et des enfants de sexe féminin est très pratique, mais non les gars ça ne fait pas de vous des féministes. Ça revient à dire que vous n'êtes pas racistes parce que vous avez un ami noir.

Vous le voyez le biais là ?

Évidemment au bout des 3 mois on a mis fin au contrat d'un commun accord et j'étais même soulagée de ne pas avoir à leur annoncer que je n'allais pas rester parce que non, les propos tenus en ma présence n'étaient pas du tout ok...



https://twitter.com/Florielvm/status/1636122924082950151 Juste pour mémoire, le point déclencheur de ce fil bourré d'anecdotes croustillantes vous a été offert par le trésorier du Parti Pirate Européen.

