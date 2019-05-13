Profile picture
Veri Catholici: Benedetto XVI ancora il Papa unico
ON ACCOUNT OF THE PAGAN RITUAL PARTICIPATED IN AND PROMOTED AND AUTHORIZED BY BERGOGLIO IN THE VATICAN GARDEN ON FRIDAY, All Catholics are GRAVELY obliged TO INSIST that ALL PRIESTS STOP NAMING BERGOLGIO IN THE CANON OF THE MASS, and refuse all such Masses until he is not named!
No priest can feign ignorance, that a man who has committed such a sin, be named in the Canon of the Mass. To name him would be AN ACT OF SACRILEGE against the Divine Majesty! No Catholic can tolerate such a Sacrilege. It's not excusable on the grounds of ignorance.
As in the case of Benedict's failed resignation, which was misreported and misrepresented in virtue of that misreport. Here Bergoglio participates in pagan worship IN THE BROAD LIGHT OF DAY BEFORE CAMERAS VISIBLE TO THE ENTIRE WORLD. No doubt of the canonical crime of apostasy!
Now has come the day to ACT on the FAITH which you have, even it be socially uncomfortable or a risk to your friendships. It is pure CHARITY to inform clergy of this scandal and to stop naming Bergoglio. Here is how to go about it >>
First presume the priest does not know what has happened. Second, approach him after his last mass of the day or make an appointment at that time to meet with him. Say you need to confess, if you think he will make excuses for time. >>
Second, tell him what happened in the garden and ask him to review it. Point out to him that it is contrary to the faith to participate in pagan worship, promote it or attend it, or to receive objects consecrated during it. By a public act of such there are grave effects >>
As canon 1364 says, for the public crime of apostasy one is excommunicated Latae Sententiae, that is, without the need of a judicial sentence being handed down. Therefore one loses all office and rights in the Church. Therefore, such an excommunicate CANNOT BE NAMED IN THE CANON!
Third, if he objects that it would cause scandal not to name the Pope, suggest to him, that since Benedict never renounced the petrine munus, only the ministerium, as Canon 332.2 requires, that he can simply say, for the Pope, and add no name afterwards, to avoid scandal.
If he refuses to research what happened or to read canon law, or to accept that apostasy puts one outside of the Church or that participation or promotion of pagan rites puts one outside of the Church, STOP ATTENDING ALL HIS MASSES until he retracts what he said.
Stand outside the door of the Church and inform your fellow Catholics, that we must not tolerate pagan worship or we betray our whole loyalty and faith in Jesus and will be damned. We must insist our priests act on the basis of the Faith, refuse them all support until they do!
If a priest refuses to listen, approach him with other faithful and make the appeal again. Presume that he simply has the bad habit of ignoring laypeople, rather than bad will, until by the numbers of faithful appealing to him, it is clear he has no faith or approves of paganism.
Understand that so long as the priest is ignorant of what has happened in the Vatican Garden, even if his ignorance is crass or based on prejudice, he does not subjectively commit sacrilege by naming Bergoglio, though he objectively does offend the Divine Majesty for sloth.
If you know the priest will not heed anything you say, because of your past relationship with the priest, say nothing to him, as Our Lord taught, Throw not your pearls before swine... But urge others to know the truth and intercede with him as they can.
After explaining and being refused by the priest both alone and with others, you are perfectly in your right to avoid such masses. Your obligation to attend them on Sunday ceases entirely.
In such a work of mercy *of instructing the ignorant* be patient and kind, meek and gentle, do not shout, remain calm, be reasonable, cede in things doubtful, but insist on principles that if we do not heed canon 1364 we can scarcely excuse ourselves from mortal sin.
