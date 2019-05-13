The False and Erroneous rationality of Bergoglians:



1) St Gallen Mafia tells us B16 resigned, so this now is the unquestionable truth which can never be denied or questioned

2) Therefore the Church teaches B16 resgined

3) Therefore opinion that he die not resign has no basis

4) Therefore, when B16 who is currently under guard by the Ecclesiastical mafia which threatened him with assasination before Feb 11, 2013 says that he validly resigned, we must understand this metaphorically to mean that a resignation of ministry effects loss of papal office