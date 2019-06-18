Lysander Spooner had strong beliefs about intellectual property-especially his-that I'm about to completely disrespect with an ultra-long tweet storm (strap in, this will take a while, and get interrupted) of the entirety of The Unconstitutionality of Slavery.

The plan is to post in chapters as I get the opportunity, so I'm not just preparing the tweet storm all day long and then don't get to tweet it because I have to go home.

CHAPTER I.: WHAT IS LAW?



Before examining the language of the Constitution, in regard to Slavery, let us obtain a view of the principles, by virtue of which law arises out of those constitutions and compacts, by which people agree to establish government.