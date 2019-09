WE URGE all Catholics to read Pope John Paul II's Papal Law on Papal Elections. Because with the death of Benedict or Bergoglio, knowing this law will be crucial to discern who is and who is not the true Pope w2.vatican.va/content/john-p… For example...

First note that in his introduction, Pope John Paul II affirms that the institution of the College of Cardinals is NOT necessary for a valid election, refering in this oblique way to the ancient and immemorial right of the Roman Church to elect the Pope, in absence of the college

Second, note that in the text of UDG, n. 1, Pope John Paul II expressly nullifies every act of power posited by Cardinals during the faux pontificate of Bergoglio, since Benedict never resigned his office!