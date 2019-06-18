Profile picture
Veri Catholici: Benedict XVI is the only Pope
@VeriCatholici
, 7 tweets, 2 min read Read on Twitter
The correct forensic principle, which a canonist SHOULD know, is that what some says is prima facie what he means, and he who claims that the intention was such as to make it other than prima facie IS REQUIRED TO PROVE HIS INTERPRETATION by a first hand DENIAL of the prima facie.
THUS there is no necessity AT ALL that Benedict confirm that he resigned the ministry not the office, NAY there is the necessity for the Cardinals to obtain from Benedict the statement THAT HE NEVER INTENDED TO RENOUNCE THE MINISTRY BUT RATHER THE OFFICE OF THE PAPACY.
But this is impossible and contra factum, because FOR SIX YEARS BENEDICT HAS DRESSED LIKE THE POPE, SIGNED AS THE POPE, GIVEN BLESSINGS AS THE POPE DOES, AND ACCEPTED THE HONORS AND DIGNITY OF THE POPE! If that aint confirmatin of ppbxvi.org nothing is!
And if anyone should claim that he calls Bergoglio the pope and lets him run the church as a pope, nevertheless, though that could put in doubt the 6 year testimony, IT DOES NOT FORENSICALLY INVALIDATE THE PRIMA FACIE rather it argues for coercion or insanity, not validity!
Because FOR THE VALIDITY OF A PAPAL RESIGNATION there is required nothing but the DUE MANIFESTATION OF THE FORMAL SIGNIFICATION OF AN ACT OF RENUNCIATION OF THE PAPAL OFFICE: intentions not expressed are praeter rem!
though liberty, freedom from coercion or simony can corrupt a valid formal signification, cf canon 332.2 and 188.
@threadreaderapp unroll
Missing some Tweet in this thread?
You can try to force a refresh.

Like this thread? Get email updates or save it to PDF!

Subscribe to Veri Catholici: Benedict XVI is the only Pope
Profile picture

Get real-time email alerts when new unrolls are available from this author!

This content may be removed anytime!

Twitter may remove this content at anytime, convert it as a PDF, save and print for later use!

Try unrolling a thread yourself!

how to unroll video

1) Follow Thread Reader App on Twitter so you can easily mention us!

2) Go to a Twitter thread (series of Tweets by the same owner) and mention us with a keyword "unroll" @threadreaderapp unroll

You can practice here first or read more on our help page!

More from @VeriCatholici see all

Profile picture
Veri Catholici: Benedict XVI is the only Pope
@VeriCatholici
WE URGE all Catholics to read Pope John Paul II's Papal Law on Papal Elections. Because with the death of Benedict or Bergoglio, knowing this law will be crucial to discern who is and who is not the true Pope w2.vatican.va/content/john-p… For example...
First note that in his introduction, Pope John Paul II affirms that the institution of the College of Cardinals is NOT necessary for a valid election, refering in this oblique way to the ancient and immemorial right of the Roman Church to elect the Pope, in absence of the college
Second, note that in the text of UDG, n. 1, Pope John Paul II expressly nullifies every act of power posited by Cardinals during the faux pontificate of Bergoglio, since Benedict never resigned his office!
Read 11 tweets
Profile picture
Veri Catholici: Benedict XVI is the only Pope
@VeriCatholici
We publicly ask @CardinalBurke and @Card_R_Sarah to examine themselves and listen to reason. Canon 332.2 cannot be fulfilled by a renunciation of ministerium. That is evident by canon 145.1, 17, 331, and 749. It's also dogmatically impossible fromrome.wordpress.com/2019/06/18/why…
@cardinalburke @Card_R_Sarah It's also evident that canon 124.1 and canon 188 require that the proper object of canon 332.2 be posited, namely the renunciation of the munus, otherwise, in virtue of canon 188, the substantial error of doing otherwise invalidate the act ipso iure!
@cardinalburke @Card_R_Sarah Now if a pope should act in violation of Canon 332.2, since in doing so he would injure the rights of the whole Church to know who is and who is not the true Pope, he would have to apply canon 38 derogating from the discrepancy. But Benedict did not do anything of the kind!
Read 13 tweets
Profile picture
Veri Catholici
@VeriCatholici
The CDF letter, "Placuit Deo" contains several grave errrors and heresies: In this Thread these will be explained. The document is at press.vatican.va/content/salast…
The first grave error, which is implicitly heretical, is the phrase "Christian Salvation", which implies there is salvation apart from Christ and makes the only Salvation, which is Christ, merely a species of salvation in general.
Second, the English translation follows the usage of godless Atheists in denying the honorific capitalization to the Divine Nature, the Mediator etc., which Catholics are accustomed to render in the English tongue.
Read 23 tweets

Related threads

Profile picture
Arend Lammertink
@l4m4re
(Thread)

So frustrating to #know the answer to the question of how to formulate that #TheoryOfEverything #scientists say is the biggest unsolved problem in #physics, yet they don't even want to look at it:

tuks.nl/wiki/index.php…

Wave-particle duality a #mystery?
What I've found is rather astonishing:

The #mathematics used by #Maxwell are inconsistent.

He left the magnetic vector potential field [A] undefined and decoupled from the #medium thus creating #MaxwellsHole, which introduced an unwarrented #gauge #freedom in the model...
It is this #gauge #freedom thst led to the #hack known as #Quantum #Madness.

Really, it doesn't take a PhD to figure out that when you believe particles can exist at two places at the same time, you have a mental problem.

steemit.com/funny/@lamare/…
Read 20 tweets
Profile picture
Marc Whipple
@WhippleMarc
And here we go. Der Maus has arrived. Promises an "interesting stream." I bet.
1) Tonight's stream: HOW VIC CAN STILL WIN.
2) but first: why did he not stream this weekend?

Answer: because he did not have time.

(Aside: Because lying around in a drunken stupor in a TX hotel is not a quick job.)
Read 149 tweets
Profile picture
🦗New Free Soil Party
@FreeSoilAndrew
Lysander Spooner had strong beliefs about intellectual property-especially his-that I'm about to completely disrespect with an ultra-long tweet storm (strap in, this will take a while, and get interrupted) of the entirety of The Unconstitutionality of Slavery.
The plan is to post in chapters as I get the opportunity, so I'm not just preparing the tweet storm all day long and then don't get to tweet it because I have to go home.
CHAPTER I.: WHAT IS LAW?

Before examining the language of the Constitution, in regard to Slavery, let us obtain a view of the principles, by virtue of which law arises out of those constitutions and compacts, by which people agree to establish government.
Read 998 tweets
Profile picture
T. Greg Doucette
@greg_doucette
Fact Check: True ✅

More or less sad AF than wearing a mask over facepaint in public?

Basically. Except using 13+ warriors at the same time to do it instead of just one 😂

Read 1699 tweets
Profile picture
T. Greg Doucette
@greg_doucette
You're the one who @'d me Princess

dEsPeRaTe FoR aTtEnTiOn If YoU fIsHiNg FoR mY tWeEtS
They know. They just think it's a sick burn, like the "clout-chasing" line

Read 1713 tweets
Profile picture
Michal Electroneum
@MFlowRock
Do you #know or #own any #business that accepts #ETN $ETN #Electroneum with #instantpayments?
Do not #hesitate and comment bellow:
1️⃣) Name of the #business
2️⃣) Type of #products you sell
3️⃣) #Country of store
4️⃣) #city & #address

Show the #WorldWide that you are part of #crypto
And let me put you at #interactive #map for others to see! Take you chance now as #people are looking for #store selling stuff for $ETN first #mobile #cryptocurrency!

#Map will be shown #online and it only up to you, if you help me #gather them all 🎉
Help me by #retweet & #like so we can create this #amazing interactive #map of #electroneum #business so next time you want to #shop you could check if you could use @epectroneum this time!

More we get, better for us!

Thank you for support. #giveaway for 1 #LuckyGuy #comment
Read 4 tweets

Trending hashtags

#freedom #comment #QTNA #wewesoexcite #ThreadnoughtBingo #bigdata #torus #BOOM #hack #light #smartciities #EvergreenTweet #Country #ded #Threadnought #Maxwell #yourewelcome #products #MaxwellsHole #science #LOLwut #InfinityHandschuh #HowEmbarrassing #gather #consistent
Follow Us on Twitter!

Did Thread Reader help you today?

Support us! We are indie developers!

This site is made by just three indie developers on a laptop doing marketing, support and development! Read more about the story.

Become a Premium Member ($3.00/month or $30.00/year) and get exclusive features!

Become Premium

Too expensive? Make a small donation by buying us coffee ($5) or help with server cost ($10)

Donate via Paypal Become our Patreon

Thank you for your support!